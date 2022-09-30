Man arrested after car crashes through gates at Sinn Fein TD’s home

Gardai investigating a car crashing through the gates of the home of Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny have arrested a man on suspicion of endangerment.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Friday morning after the incident in Co Leitrim.

He is being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

The Garda said they are investigating an “incident of endangerment” in Aughavas, near Ballinamore, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Kenny’s wife was at home at the time of the incident at about 2am.

It is understood the vehicle drove at speed through the electric gates.

A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD has thanked the emergency services.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “This was a distressing and traumatic incident for Martin’s wife and family.

“We are glad they are unhurt, and everyone extends solidarity to Martin and his family at this time.

“Martin has thanked the emergency services for their speedy response.

“As there is a live Garda investigation into this incident, we cannot comment further.”

It is the second incident at the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s home. In 2019 Mr Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home.