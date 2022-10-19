MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing for 11 days

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne who is missing from the Glasson area of Westmeath since Saturday, October 8.
Sean is described as being approximately 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with brown hair.
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
