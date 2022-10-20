Illegal cigarettes worth €2m smuggled as chips into Ireland

Huge haul seized
Revenue Commissioner officers have seized a huge haul of illegal cigarettes which were being smuggled into Ireland in fake potato chip packaging.
A statement said that on Tuesday, October 18, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 2.5 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €1.98 million.
"The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Manchester’, were discovered in a consignment declared as ‘potato chips’ that had originated in Spain," said Revenue.
A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing said the statement which added that the search was carried out under warrant at a commercial premises in The Ward area of County Meath.
They added that the haul represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of about €1.5 million.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.
