Nenagh Hospital staff honoured for innovative campaign

Staff from Nenagh Hospital were honoured at a special awards ceremony in Limerick last week for their innovative pilot project which aims to promote speedier recoveries and reduce the length of stay for elderly patients in hospital.

The End PJ Paralysis team from Nenagh were named winners in their category Innovation in a Clinical Area. Research has shown that patients over 80 who spend more than 10 days in a hospital can lose 10 percent of muscle tone as deconditioning is a major cause of prolonged harm during and following admission.

The #endpjparalysis project worked with patients and their families to get the patients out of bed and dressed during their admission to maintain mobility, function and identity. There have been encouraging early results from the pilot project and data continues to be collected pending a final report.

Individuals and teams are nominated by colleagues and just under 100 entries were received from all six hospitals this year ahead of awards night at the Strand Hotel, in Limerick hosted by James Sexton.

UL Hospitals Group has over 4,000 staff and entrants were narrowed down to a shortlist of 24 finalists across eight patient categories.

Each winner was presented with a framed certificate and trophy by Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, who said: “I was delighted to see the calibre of people, teams and projects that were shortlisted for the awards. Recognising the great work that staff do across the Group in all our hospitals is very important for the ongoing development and improvement of services for our patients. The level of ingenuity, care and passion that is demonstrated by staff is on a par with any other hospital group in the country.”

High levels of patient satisfaction were evident from the results of the National Patient Experience Survey 2018, Ms Cowan said, and it was important to know that staff were valued by the most important judges of all – their patients. The Staff Recognition Awards, she added, were a simple way of showing that staff were also valued by their peers and by the management team.

“What patients and the public at large may not always fully appreciate is the degree of education and training that is part and parcel of being a healthcare professional today; the long hours away from the clinical setting involved in research and innovation that is driving improvements in our services and resulting in better outcomes for our patients. These awards recognise the long hours put in at the library and in the laboratory every bit as much as on the wards. Of course the science is not pursued as an arcane end in itself but always with an eye on the practical applications for improving patient outcomes,” Ms Cowan said.