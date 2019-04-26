Tipperary student to feature in Mental Health Ireland 2020 calendar

A Tipperary student is feeling proud after her photography entry into a Mental Health Ireland competition was highly commended.

Over 1,800 Irish students let their creative skills shine following a call for entries into Mental Health Ireland’s art and photography competition.

The theme of the competition was Five Ways to Wellbeing, which are: be active, connect, take notice, keep learning and connect.

This year, Mental Health Ireland was delighted to open up the competition to more students around Ireland, including Youthreach, special education and post primary schools.

Nenagh College's Annie Gleeson was awarded highly commended for her photography entry. Annie’s work was also chosen by the competition judges to feature in the Mental Health Ireland 2020 calendar.

"The growing number of entries to this year’s art and photography competition is a reflection of the growing awareness of mental health and wellbeing from the young people of Ireland," said Mental Health Ireland CEO Martin Rogan.

“The competition offers students the space to express their own thoughts and understanding of mental health as well as their hopes for the future of mental health for themselves and for those around them. The theme Five Ways to Wellbeing empowers students to educate themselves and their peers on how to put simple steps into action every day to feel good and to function well.

“The calibre of work this year, as always, was very high. This year, we were delighted to keep inclusiveness at the heart of the competition by inviting new categories including Youthreach and special education students. As a result, we were able to open up the scope of creativity and showcase more talent than ever before.”

The exhibition and award ceremony took place at Dublin’s iconic St Patrick’s Cathedral recently with students and their families travelling from all over the country to celebrate. Mental Health Ireland had the support of esteemed artist Lisa Butterly in selecting the winning entries for art and support from Rosaleen Heavin for photography.

Mental Health Ireland is now calling on students, teachers and parents to get in touch about next year’s competition, which is open for entries this September.