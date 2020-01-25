Hillwalking
Nenagh Walking Club hike on Moylussa
Nenagh Walking Club will hike on Moylussa this Sunday, January 26
Nenagh Walking Club’s next Sunday walk will take place on January 26 for a hike on Moylussa.
Departing Kenyon Street car park at 11am and Two-Mile Gate at 11.30pm. Contact Cyril, 086-3721862, for further information.
The next Last of the Summer Wine hikes will be on Thursday, January 30, a moderate hike on open hillside to the dolman in the Glen of Aherlow.
Meet Tesco car park, 9am, and Aherlow House Hotel car park at 10.15am. Contact leader Pat 085-7256650.
Walking continues every Tuesday night, meeting at Tesco at 7.30 for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass. Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary, 087-2265926.
The club is celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to all members and non-members.
Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.
