Nenagh Walking Club hike on Moylussa

Nenagh Walking Club’s next Sunday walk will take place on January 26 for a hike on Moylussa.

Departing Kenyon Street car park at 11am and Two-Mile Gate at 11.30pm. Contact Cyril, 086-3721862, for further information.

The next Last of the Summer Wine hikes will be on Thursday, January 30, a moderate hike on open hillside to the dolman in the Glen of Aherlow.

Meet Tesco car park, 9am, and Aherlow House Hotel car park at 10.15am. Contact leader Pat 085-7256650.

Walking continues every Tuesday night, meeting at Tesco at 7.30 for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass. Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary, 087-2265926.

The club is celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to all members and non-members.

Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.