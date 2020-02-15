Nenagh Walking Club launches social scenic walks

Nenagh Walking Club’s next Sunday walk will place on February 16. This is the launch of the club's first social scenic walk.

Departing Kenyon Street Car Park at 10am and Eagle’s Nest Pub, Dolla, at 10.30am, this will be a two-hour easy level walk along gravel and forest road with an optional one-hour walk on offer.

It will be followed by a social gathering and refreshments afterward in the Eagle’s Nest, with a fee of €5 for refreshments. Contact Donal, 087-6841795, if further information is required.

Walking continues every Tuesday night meeting at Tesco at 7.30pm for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass. Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary, 087-2265926.

The club is celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to members and non-members. Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.