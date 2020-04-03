Nenagh steps up to the plate to help vulnerable in Covid-19 crisis

Nenagh people and businesses have been praised for answering the volunteering call during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Over 100 people have volunteered to help with the Coronavirus Community Assistance (Tipp North), with many business in town donating food and items for distributing to the old and the vulnerable unable to leave their homes due to the current restrictions

Organiser Damian O’Donoghue thanked everyone, including LANA and Mr Price for their help this week.

“I want to thank LANA for giving us five large containers of food to distribute,” he said.

He thanked Mr Price for help with all the smaller containers the volunteers had used.

“A lot of dinners were handed out because of it,” he said.

Mr O’Donoghue said that the volunteers were based in every corner of Nenagh and all the surrounding parishes.

Helping out: Joe Gilmartin on his way to make a delivery

The volunteers had been divided into zones because so many had volunteered, meaning the group can put volunteers in touch with anyone in their area who needs assistance.

Most of the call outs they have had up to now have been for shopping for essential items such as milk, bread, fuel and medical prescriptions.

“We are ready should there be a greater need in the coming weeks,” he said.

Mr O’Donoghue said that all precautions were taken when delivering shopping, and the assistance was fully confidential.

The group has four contact people for those who need assistance: Damian O’Donoghue, 087-9590206; Jenny McDonnell, 083-8005652; Tanya De Vito, 087-1661386, and Joe Gilmartin, 087-2055361.