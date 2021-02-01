NT Rail Partnership encouraged by meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership (NTCRP) has met (virtually) with Transport Ministert, Eamon Ryan to discuss its current campaign to improve services on the Ballybrophy – Limerick line.



The group presented its key campaign points to the Minister, asking that he direct Iarnród Éireann to increase speeds along the line where it is safe to do so; to introduce an additional service at midday along the line; and to alter morning and evening service times to make them more accessible to commuters.



The Minister stated that he was pleased to have the opportunity to interact with a community-based group like the NTCRP and that he understands the points the group intends to deliver on.

Green Party Leader - Eamon Ryan TD

The Minister committed to engaging with the Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade, on the points put to him, before engaging with the group again in the future. The NTCRP were pleased to receive this commitment.



The NTCRP also requested that the Ballybrophy line be designated as a pathway project to prove how an integrated public transport system in rural Ireland could operate to the benefit of local communities like Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Birdhill and Castleconnell.



The group believes that linking local bus timetables with the Ballybrophy line, running additional services, and running them at accessible times would successfully act as a pathway to the rollout of a reliable public transport service across rural Ireland.



The group is encouraged by the Minister’s response to the proposals and intends to continue to push for Iarnród Éireann to improve services along the Ballybrophy line.