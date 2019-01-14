Gary 'Spike' Sullivan will take on Conor McGregor any time if the money is right he tells Tipperary audience

Cork born Irish boxer Gary 'Spike' Sullivan has said that he is prepared to fight MMA star Conor McGregor any time, provided the money is right, having revealed that the pair had an altercation recently.

Spike was guest of honour at the Tipperary County Board medal presentation evening at The Anner Hotel at the weekend and, answering questions from the floor on his relationship with McGregor, he spoke of the altercation which resulted in the pair having to be separated.

"Would you fight McGregor" - one member of the audience asked. "Yes, I would provided the money and the promoter is right," Spike replied having informed those present that the altercation arose following his comments and opinion that Mayweather would defeat McGregor when the pair locked horns a short while ago. Spike opined that Mayweather would win - a comment which McGregor did not take too kindly to, he said.

Conor McGregor - a fight with Spike Sullivan on the cards?

The former WBO international and Irish middleweight champion, who is hoping to get a shot at the world light middleweight championship before the end of the year, has had 32 fights in his career, winning 29 of them - 20 by knockout. And, he was a popular guest at the presentation of All-Ireland u-21 medals to the Tipp players, and Munster minor medals to the u-17's.

He spoke about his career, his reaction to defeat and what he hopes to achieve in the immediate future, as well as that ringside pairing with McGregor which led to the question about squaring up to him in the ring in the future.