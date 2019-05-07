FOR SALE
Tipperary property - outstanding Clonmel home on the market for €225,000
IN EXCELLENT CONDITION
25 Glencarra Lawn,
Ardgeeha Upper,
Clonmel
An outstanding semi-detached house, with good sized gardens.
The house is in turnkey condition throughout and is ideal as a family home or investment opportunity.
This house has been presented for sale in excellent condition and viewing is highly recommended.
Accommodation: sitting room, kitchen cum dining room, family room, utility, 4 bedrooms (1 En-Suite) and bathroom
Viewings with agents. Dougan FitzGerald (052) 6121003
Guide Price: €225,000
