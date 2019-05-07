Tipperary property - outstanding Clonmel home on the market for €225,000

25 Glencarra Lawn,

Ardgeeha Upper,

Clonmel

An outstanding semi-detached house, with good sized gardens.

The house is in turnkey condition throughout and is ideal as a family home or investment opportunity.

This house has been presented for sale in excellent condition and viewing is highly recommended.

Accommodation: sitting room, kitchen cum dining room, family room, utility, 4 bedrooms (1 En-Suite) and bathroom

Viewings with agents. Dougan FitzGerald (052) 6121003

Guide Price: €225,000