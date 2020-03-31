Tipp libraries say "we're always open "

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis all Tipperary County Council Library Service branches were unfortunately, and unavoidably, forced to shut our doors to our patrons on Friday March 13.



However, despite the fact that our branches are closed to the public we in Tipperary County Council Library Service are very keen to highlight the fact that a wide range of engaging, educational and entertaining services are still available free of charge to everyone across the county, thanks to our wonderful online resources. A wide and vast array of newspapers, magazines, eBooks, Audio Books and online courses are all available at the fingertips of our members, and for those that wish to join the Tipperary County Council Library Service it’s now never been quicker or easier. Simply log on to the Libraries Ireland website (librariesireland.ie/join-your -library) and in a matter of a couple of minutes you will be supplied with a library barcode number and PIN: everything you will need to access these fantastic, free services. If you are already a member of the Library Service but need information about these numbers, give us a call at 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.



All of the services are presented in user-friendly, intuitive apps, and these can all be downloaded to Apple, Android and Kindle Fire devices. The services on offer are as follows;

BorrowBox – our eBook and eAudioBook service, you can choose from tens of thousands of titles, from new release blockbusters to all-time classics, in both fiction and non-fiction, not to mention a fun and vibrant kids’ collection. You can download five eBooks and five eAudioBooks at any one time.

Press Reader – Thousands of the very latest newspaper and magazine editions direct to your device, this superb service offers national titles such as The Irish and Sunday Independent, Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mirror, RTÉ Guide and Hot Press, as well as popular international publications that include The Guardian, Daily Mail, Washington Post and Rolling Stone. The latest editions can be sent automatically to your device each day.

RBDigital – Delve in to over 7,000 best-selling magazine titles, Hello!, National Geographic, Newsweek, Vogue, Heat and Time amongst them. Back issues are also available, along with a free subscription service.

Transparent Languages – If you have more time on your hands than you expected, why not learn a new language? Available on the same app as RBDigital, Transparent Languages will have you speaking everything from Indonesian to Irish, and Swedish to Swahili in easy to follow, interactive steps.

Universal Class – log on to the Universal Class website (universalclass.com) to discover in excess of 500 online courses, from Business and Accounting to Photography and Psychology, all supported with instructional videos, notes and downloads.



Tipperary County Council Library Service has, for the last 93 years, brought the community to our libraries. Now, in the face of a crisis the scale of which has possibly not been seen in the course of those 93 years, we are bringing the Library Service to our communities. Uncertain times prevail but for those who may be feeling lonely, isolated and a need to keep themselves occupied, Tipperary County Council Library Service’s online resources will help to keep them connected and inspired.

Log on to tipperarylibraries.ie for more information, or find us on FaceBook (@tipperarylibraries) and Twitter (@TippLib).