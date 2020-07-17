Five minor hurling games fixed for Sunday as South Tipperary Board resumes its games

Minor Hurling resumes in South Tipperary this weekend

 

SUNDAY, JULY 19

O’Sullivans Insurance South  Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1

Fethard GAA Park 19:00, St Mary's V Carrick Swan. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Cloneen 19:00, Mullinahone V Ballingarry. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

Clonmel Oil South  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group A Round 1

Ardfinnan 19:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Knockmealdown Gaels. Referee: Cathal Boyle

Clonmel Oil South  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group B Round 1

Ned Hall Park 19:00, St Patrick's V Cahir. Referee: Patrick Fennelly 

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00, Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Brian Tyrell

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

O’Sullivans Insurance South  Minor ‘A’ Hurling  Round 2

Fethard GAA Park 19:30, Mullinahone V St Mary's. Referee: Sean Lonergan

Cloneen 19:30, Carrick Swan V Ballingarry. Referee: Paul Guinan

Clonmel Oil South  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group A Round 2

Cahir 19:30, Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Martin Doyle 

Ned Hall Park 19:30, Ballybacon/ Newcastle V Kilsheelan/Kilcash. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

Clonmel Oil South  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group B Round 2

Monroe 19:30, Cahir V Fethard. Referee: Keith Delahunty 

Mullinahone 19:30, Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's. Referee: Patrick Fennelly 

SATURDAY, JULY 25

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Championship  Group B Round 1

Ned Hall Park 19:30, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V St Patrick's. Referee: Brian Tyrell

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1

Fethard GAA Park 19:30, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Paddy Ivors

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship  Group A Round 1

Ardfinnan 19:30, Fr Sheehy’s V Skeheenarinky. Referee: Michael Kennedy 

SUNDAY, JULY 26

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Championship  Group B Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00, Mullinahone V Cahir. Referee: Noel Cosgrave 

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1

Ned Hall Park 19:00, Newcastle V Ballingarry. Referee: Martin Doyle 

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship  Group A Round 1

Cloneen 19:00, Fethard V Carrick Swan. Referee: Philip Keane