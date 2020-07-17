Five minor hurling games fixed for Sunday as South Tipperary Board resumes its games
Minor Hurling resumes in South Tipperary this weekend
SUNDAY, JULY 19
O’Sullivans Insurance South Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1
Fethard GAA Park 19:00, St Mary's V Carrick Swan. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Cloneen 19:00, Mullinahone V Ballingarry. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
Clonmel Oil South Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group A Round 1
Ardfinnan 19:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Knockmealdown Gaels. Referee: Cathal Boyle
Clonmel Oil South Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group B Round 1
Ned Hall Park 19:00, St Patrick's V Cahir. Referee: Patrick Fennelly
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00, Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Brian Tyrell
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
O’Sullivans Insurance South Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 2
Fethard GAA Park 19:30, Mullinahone V St Mary's. Referee: Sean Lonergan
Cloneen 19:30, Carrick Swan V Ballingarry. Referee: Paul Guinan
Clonmel Oil South Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group A Round 2
Cahir 19:30, Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Martin Doyle
Ned Hall Park 19:30, Ballybacon/ Newcastle V Kilsheelan/Kilcash. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
Clonmel Oil South Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group B Round 2
Monroe 19:30, Cahir V Fethard. Referee: Keith Delahunty
Mullinahone 19:30, Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's. Referee: Patrick Fennelly
SATURDAY, JULY 25
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Championship Group B Round 1
Ned Hall Park 19:30, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V St Patrick's. Referee: Brian Tyrell
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Fethard GAA Park 19:30, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Paddy Ivors
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Ardfinnan 19:30, Fr Sheehy’s V Skeheenarinky. Referee: Michael Kennedy
SUNDAY, JULY 26
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Championship Group B Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00, Mullinahone V Cahir. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Ned Hall Park 19:00, Newcastle V Ballingarry. Referee: Martin Doyle
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Cloneen 19:00, Fethard V Carrick Swan. Referee: Philip Keane
