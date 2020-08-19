Tipperary TD Michael Lowry calls for rethink on banning fans from sporting events

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has called on the Government to reconsider the decision to hold sporting events behind closed doors.

Stating that the decision, based on advice from NPHET, made no sense or no logic, Deputy Lowry said that the Government was undermining their own position by taking on board this particular advice and they needed to take a stance and take control over this particular decision, which was causing widespread anger across the entire country.

In July, Deputy Lowry raised concerns in the Dail with the Taoiseach on the fact that only 200 people, including players and officials, were permitted to attend GAA, soccer and rugby games.

He stated at that time that these numbers were neither logical or justified as most sporting grounds were capable of safely hosting considerably greater numbers.

"There was political understanding on the points I raised in relation to the low risk posed to an increased number of spectators attending games at such large venues and grounds," he said.

Responding to the advice from NEPHET to reduce the number of spectators from 200 to zero, Deputy Lowry believes that the Government has been "caught between a rock and a hard place" on this health advice matter.

"It is fully understood that that numbers have increased significantly and that great care must be taken by every person in the country at this time in an effort to regain control of the Covid-19 virus. But when decisions are taken that do not make any sense to the public, people then begin to lose confidence in the health guidance they are being given. This poses a huge threat to the efforts needed by all people at this crucial time," said Deputy Lowry.

He stated that no evidence had been presented at any time that allowing controlled attendance at sporting events had posed a virus risk.

"People need to have a balance between health and social care but still be able to enjoy activities that are not known or proven to cause a risk. Therefore, I am immediately calling on the Government to reconsider this advice from NPHET," said Deputy Lowry.