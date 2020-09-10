Classic Camogie: Cashel edge Annacarty in Tipperary County U16A final

COUNTY TIPPERARY CAMOGIE NEWS

There will be a novel County Senior Camogie final this year after Drom/Inch and Clonoulty won through their respective finals at the weekend.

Drom/Inch got the better of Cashel by seven points on the scoreline of 2-19 to 2-12 at The Ragg on Sunday.

In the other semi-final Clonoulty overcame Burgess/Duharra in a thrilling contest by 0-18 to 1-13.

The final is fixed for Saturday, September 19.

County Under 16A Final

A classic encounter took place between the great rivals Cashel and Annacarty in this year’s Under 16A final. Annacarty were quick out of the blocks playing at a high tempo with goals from Nia Donovan and Jennifer Heffernan. Cashel stayed in the match with Grace Moloney getting four first half points. Cashel had a super sub in Hannah Butler with 1-1 during normal time and her quick reaction to a chance in extra-time for Cashel’s second goal proved crucial. Anna Fahie began to dominate for Cashel in extra-time but Annacarty fought to the end with their centre diamond of Orla O’Brien, Shauna Heffernan, Danielle Ryan and Cora Heffernan very influential and Katelyn Ryan excellent on frees and soloes. Cashel had many good displays with Lillie Fahie’s long clearances and frees, Katelyn Downey and Allesia Mazzola’s workrate catching the eye.

Under 16C Shield Final

Clonoulty captured this title after getting a serious fright from Holycross. Clonoulty started the stronger with points from Bronagh Coffey (3) and Kate Ferncombe but Holycross took the lead through two Clodagh Morris goals. Maeve Ryan and Holly Maher were also causing Clonoulty problems. After the second water break however, Clonoulty took control with a series of points from Kate Ferncombe and Abbie Ryan.

Fixtures

Intermediate Championship Semi-final

Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.

Shannon Rovers v Kilruane McDonaghs in Borrisokane, Time to be confirmed.

Junior A Championship Semi-finals

All games Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.

Knockavilla v Moneygall in Ragg Camogie Grounds at 12 noon.

Cahir v Drom, in Clonoulty at 2 pm

Junior A League Semi-finals

All games Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.

Ballina v Fethard in Ragg Camogie Grounds at 3pm.

Holycross v Boherlahan in Thurles Sarsfields outside pitch at 1 pm

Junior B Championship Quarter Finals:

All games Saturday September 12 at 5pm.

Extra time applies. First team listed has home advantage.

Lorrha v Silvermines

Templemore v Moyle Rovers

Brian Borus v Carrick Swans

Moycarkey v Gortnahoe

Under 14C Final

Thurles v Toomevara

Monday, September 7th in Ragg at 6pm.

KB Sports Under 14B Semifinal

Annacarty v Holycross

Results

Senior Camogie Semi-finals:

Cashel 2-12 Drom 2-19

Burgess/Duharra 1-13 Clonoulty 0-8

Senior Quarter-Final

Burgess / Duharra 2-15 Nenagh 0-12

Intermediate Championship

Borrisoleigh 0:13 Shannon Rovers 1:11

Shannon Rovers 3-11 Newport/ Ballinahinch 3-8

Junior A Championship

Moneygall 2-11 Holycross 2-3

Junior B Championship

Gortnahoe 4-12 St Cronans 1-5

KB Sports Under 14A Semi Final

Ballybacon 3-6 Silvermines 2-6

Holyhill Plastering Under 16A Final

Cashel 2-16 Annacarty 3-9 AET

KB Sports Under 14B semi-final

Knockavilla 5-5 St Cronans 4-12 AET

Pa O’Gorman Under 14C Semi-final

Fethard 2-3 Toomevara 4-5

Pa O’Gorman Under 14C Shield Semi-final

Gortnahoe 2-0 Burgess / duharra 4-7

Holyhill Plastering Under 16C Shield Final

Clonoulty 0-17 Holycross 2-6

Under 14C Playoff

Kiladangan 4-10 Portroe 3-11

Pa O’Gorman Under 14D Shield Final

Ballybacon 3-2 Ballina 0-5.