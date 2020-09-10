Classic Camogie: Cashel edge Annacarty in Tipperary County U16A final
Action from the recent County Under 16 A Camogie final between Cashel and Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill which went to extra-time before Cashel emerged winners.
COUNTY TIPPERARY CAMOGIE NEWS
There will be a novel County Senior Camogie final this year after Drom/Inch and Clonoulty won through their respective finals at the weekend.
Drom/Inch got the better of Cashel by seven points on the scoreline of 2-19 to 2-12 at The Ragg on Sunday.
In the other semi-final Clonoulty overcame Burgess/Duharra in a thrilling contest by 0-18 to 1-13.
The final is fixed for Saturday, September 19.
County Under 16A Final
A classic encounter took place between the great rivals Cashel and Annacarty in this year’s Under 16A final. Annacarty were quick out of the blocks playing at a high tempo with goals from Nia Donovan and Jennifer Heffernan. Cashel stayed in the match with Grace Moloney getting four first half points. Cashel had a super sub in Hannah Butler with 1-1 during normal time and her quick reaction to a chance in extra-time for Cashel’s second goal proved crucial. Anna Fahie began to dominate for Cashel in extra-time but Annacarty fought to the end with their centre diamond of Orla O’Brien, Shauna Heffernan, Danielle Ryan and Cora Heffernan very influential and Katelyn Ryan excellent on frees and soloes. Cashel had many good displays with Lillie Fahie’s long clearances and frees, Katelyn Downey and Allesia Mazzola’s workrate catching the eye.
Under 16C Shield Final
Clonoulty captured this title after getting a serious fright from Holycross. Clonoulty started the stronger with points from Bronagh Coffey (3) and Kate Ferncombe but Holycross took the lead through two Clodagh Morris goals. Maeve Ryan and Holly Maher were also causing Clonoulty problems. After the second water break however, Clonoulty took control with a series of points from Kate Ferncombe and Abbie Ryan.
Fixtures
Intermediate Championship Semi-final
Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.
Shannon Rovers v Kilruane McDonaghs in Borrisokane, Time to be confirmed.
Junior A Championship Semi-finals
All games Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.
Knockavilla v Moneygall in Ragg Camogie Grounds at 12 noon.
Cahir v Drom, in Clonoulty at 2 pm
Junior A League Semi-finals
All games Saturday September 12. Extra time applies.
Ballina v Fethard in Ragg Camogie Grounds at 3pm.
Holycross v Boherlahan in Thurles Sarsfields outside pitch at 1 pm
Junior B Championship Quarter Finals:
All games Saturday September 12 at 5pm.
Extra time applies. First team listed has home advantage.
Lorrha v Silvermines
Templemore v Moyle Rovers
Brian Borus v Carrick Swans
Moycarkey v Gortnahoe
Under 14C Final
Thurles v Toomevara
Monday, September 7th in Ragg at 6pm.
KB Sports Under 14B Semifinal
Annacarty v Holycross
Results
Senior Camogie Semi-finals:
Cashel 2-12 Drom 2-19
Burgess/Duharra 1-13 Clonoulty 0-8
Senior Quarter-Final
Burgess / Duharra 2-15 Nenagh 0-12
Intermediate Championship
Borrisoleigh 0:13 Shannon Rovers 1:11
Shannon Rovers 3-11 Newport/ Ballinahinch 3-8
Junior A Championship
Moneygall 2-11 Holycross 2-3
Junior B Championship
Gortnahoe 4-12 St Cronans 1-5
KB Sports Under 14A Semi Final
Ballybacon 3-6 Silvermines 2-6
Holyhill Plastering Under 16A Final
Cashel 2-16 Annacarty 3-9 AET
KB Sports Under 14B semi-final
Knockavilla 5-5 St Cronans 4-12 AET
Pa O’Gorman Under 14C Semi-final
Fethard 2-3 Toomevara 4-5
Pa O’Gorman Under 14C Shield Semi-final
Gortnahoe 2-0 Burgess / duharra 4-7
Holyhill Plastering Under 16C Shield Final
Clonoulty 0-17 Holycross 2-6
Under 14C Playoff
Kiladangan 4-10 Portroe 3-11
Pa O’Gorman Under 14D Shield Final
Ballybacon 3-2 Ballina 0-5.
