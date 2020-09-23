Ireland is at the heart of Europe’s political agenda

When European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, delivered her State of the Union address to the European Parliament on Wednesday September 16, it is no exaggeration to say that Ireland was at the heart of this important speech that outlines the EU’s vision and political priorities for the coming year.

Citing inspirational examples of political wisdom and humanity from the late John Hume and the heart-warming story of Suaad Alshleh, the President clearly appreciates Ireland’s positive contribution to advancing the values of the European Union.

President von der Leyen placed many of Ireland’s priorities at the top of Europe’s political agenda. She stressed the importance of reinforcing Europe's social market economy to protect workers and businesses; building a European Health Union to tackle the Covid pandemic; and developing a common plan for a ‘digital Europe’ with clearly defined goals for 2030.

She pledged to stand up to racism and strengthen LGBTQI rights. “LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our Union” she declared. On climate change, the European Commission proposes to increase the 2030 target for emissions reduction from 40% to 55%.

President von der Leyen stated once again that the EU would never backtrack on its support for the Good Friday agreement and peace on the island of Ireland.

This brave political agenda for Europe and Ireland will meet many challenges, but as President von der Leyen put it: ‘Europe will be what we want it to be… let's get to work for it.’