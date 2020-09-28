Dunkerrin Water Supply customers reminded Boil Water Notice still in operation

Irish Water has reminded customers supplied by Dunkerrin Public Water Scheme that the Boil Water Notice issued on Tuesday, September 22, remains in place until further notice to protect public health.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Offaly County Council issued a Boil Water Notice as a precaution to protect approximately 1,200 customers following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant that resulted in the disinfection process being compromised.

Customers in Dunkerrin, Lisryan and surrounding areas are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Moneygall Village is on a separate supply and is not impacted by this notice.

As part of the process to lift the Boil Water Notice, Irish Water and Offaly County Council are progressing with flushing of the network and sampling and monitoring of water supplies. The results of a number of water samples are required to confirm adequate disinfection of the public water supply.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and apologises to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is important that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will continue to work closely with Offaly County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future,” said John Gavin, Irish Water engineer.