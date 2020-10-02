'Anger and frustration' in Tipperary over decision to axe Expressway services

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has highlighted to Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan the lack of public transport in south Tipperary, following Bus Éireann's decision to cut Expressway services through the county in the new year.

Deputy Cahill told Minister Ryan of the Green Party this Thursday that such a move would result in hundreds more cars on the road, not less.

“There is a great deal of anger and frustration in rural Ireland following Bus Éireann’s announcement earlier this week. I have been contacted by many constituents and local representatives in the areas affected to express this frustration. The cancellation of these routes cannot be allowed stand. The towns of Cashel and Cahir will be left without any form of adequate public transport to link our rural towns to our country’s main cities. This is not on,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD pointed out that the X8 Dublin/Cork route was stopping in Cashel and Cahir six times a day, and prior to the Covid pandemic, this route was extremely busy and often at capacity.

"Local people need this service. The only thing that this closure will result in is greater numbers of cars on the roads. The Minister for Transport should be working to achieve the opposite; greater levels of reliable public transport in rural areas. This is an enormously regressive step for many people in South Tipperary. They will have reduced access to our major cities, no suitable transport, and more cars on the road. This is wrong,” said Deputy Cahill.

he said that CIE received State funding to provide public transport for the betterment of society and our environment.

"I cannot understand how such lucrative routes can be abandoned, along with the people of Tipperary who need this service. People depending on the X12 Dublin/Limerick route are in a similar situation. People need to get to work and education. We need these services resumed. It is time for the Minister to act,” he said.