Halloween in Tipperary: Let Nenagh' s Spleodar festival put you under its spell

On Friday, October 30, at 7pm Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival will be sharing This Spell created by the Junk Punk Rock Band.

It is the result of an outreach project where for the month of October online workshops were hosted with artist Andy Spearpoint, using instruments created from upcycled materials, to create a spooky a song inspired by Halloween.

This spooky spell video was created by the young rockers, aged from 8-14, socially distant in Nenagh with the help of Robin Wallace.

“We are blown away by what they have created, they are so creative and enthusiastic, even under the circumstances of being online and socially distant they still used their imagination to create something that is fun and spooky" says Eva Birdthistle, curator of Spleodar.

Log on to https://vimeo.com/471667818/223f3e4b3c

Also, are you brave enough to join the graver digger for his Twisted Tales of Terror? Join in for three different tales that may tickle and terrify you in equal measures. So switch off your lights and watch in the dark if you dare.

Wednesday, October 28, at 5pm: https://vimeo.com/469337200/54ee9b1427 and Friday, October 30, at 5pm: https://vimeo.com/469439227/47afe92c81