Tipperary TD calls for further excavations at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea

With the Mother and Baby Homes report due to be published next Monday, there have been renewed calls for the Sean Ross Abbey site in Roscrea to be further excavated.

And Tipperary TD Martin Browne has called on the Junior Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman to explain why the report was said to be 1,000 pages shorter than what he promised.

“Now that the report is due to be published on January 11, Minister O’Gorman needs to order a further excavation at the Sean Ross Abbey and live up to his commitment to meet with me and former residents and survivors to discuss the relevant findings within the report, and the need for a dig at the site ,” he said.

The Sinn Féin TD said that the Junior Minister also needed to explain why the report was said to run to 3,000 pages, and not the 4,000 the Junior Minister initially claimed.

Deputy Browne said that for decades, the many people either incarcerated in these institutions or displaced from their families as a result of the injustices inflicted upon them, had campaigned for the truth to be made known.

“During that time, they have had to fight every step of the way when faced with delays and further uncertainty about the terms of the investigation and the way the report would be compiled, stored and published.

“For many, these challenges have resulted in an understandable distrust of the process, and uncertainty about the actual length of the report only contributes further to this,” he said.

Deputy Browne also called on the Minister to ensure the survivors were given more than just a brief presentation on the report ahead of its publication and were allowed the time to consider it.