Architects appointed as Roscrea Digital Hub moves closer

Cllr. Shane Lee has been informed that Quinn Architects have been appointed to design the much anticipated Roscrea Digital Hub.

Cllr. Lee stated that since the Tender process for the appointment of an Architect was completed, several meetings have taken place between the Design Sub-committee and Quinn Architects.

A Draft Design will come before Board on Thursday of this week, March 25, for discussion.

Once agreed Quinn Architects will prepare a Report which will be submitted to the Department for approval to move the project to Gate II of the funding process. A decision on funding will be made during the second quarter of this year.

At present it is estimated that completion of the Digital Hub in Roscrea will happen in late 2022, subject to Department approval to proceed.

Cllr. Lee says he is very enthusiastic about this much needed amenity for the town.

It will, he stated, allow people to work and study remotely by providing all the required ultra-modern digital equipment in a comfortable state of the art setting centrally located in Roscrea.