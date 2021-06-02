The search has started to find Munster's Get Ireland Growing champion

GIY (Grow It Yourself) and Energia are calling on the country’s budding GIYers to join them in the first-ever Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday June 19.

The midwifery team from University Hospital in Waterford has joined the Get Ireland Growing challenge and are encouraging as many people as possible to join the Get Ireland Growing day on June 19 to enjoy the benefits of growing your own food.

The team from the midwifery unit have started growing, with their green team led by nurse and midwife Maria Murtagh.

Maria says, “We have 45 in our group now, from nurses to neo-natal team members to consultants, who are all hugely competitive about "outgrowing" each other!

As we are now in the growing season again, pictures on our WhatsApp group are flying in and everyone either comments or gets upset because theirs isn't growing as well as the next person's.

"It’s only just at the beginning stage this year because we're all busy, but it's also a great release for us all.”

For more details on how to get involved see, www.getirelandgrowing.ie