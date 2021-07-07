Tipperary Hospice fundraising drive is asking people to go that extra mile

North Tipperary Hospice Movement is appealing to Tipperary people to take up a 100km challenge to raise funds for its services.

The challenge, which is being organised on behalf of the Nenagh branch and supported by Aonach ar Siúl (Nenagh Walkers), can be done on your own or with family and friends anywhere at any time to suit yourselves.

The idea is that during the July you undertake to walk (or run) 100k and make a donation to North Tipperary Hospice. This can be by way of personal donation or through sponsorship.

The final 20k will be undertaken on Saturday, July 31, when an organised walk will commence in Dromineer at 9.30am and finish at Garrykennedy around 3pm.

This final leg will be coordinated by hospice committee member Pat Delaney, assisted by his friends in Aonach ar Siúl.

It will be organised to comply fully with whatever Covid restrictions apply at the time.

You are requested to register in advance if you intend to participate, particularly in the final leg, to allow the organisers to properly plan the event.

All registered participants who complete the 100k will receive a certificate to acknowledge their support and they will be included in a draw for spot prizes on the day. Mr Delaney can be contacted on 085-1741411, or alternatively, you can contact Donal Mackey at 087-2761442.

This final section, which will take place mainly along The Lough Derg Way, via the old Dromineer post office and through the townslands of Garraunfadda, Tomona, Carhue, Ballyrusheen, Youghalarra and on to Garrykennedy.

If you cannot attend this final leg but wish to complete your 100k at your own pace and time, you may still register by contacting either of the numbers above or by ringing the chairman Paddy Heffernan on 087-6373828 to request sponsorship cards.

Completed sponsorship cards and monies can be handed in on July 31 to the organisers in Dromineer or Garrykennedy or given in advance to any member of the hospice committee.

Donations can be made at any time to committee members or directly by logging in to iDonate.ie and finding the page which is listed under North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Mr Heffernan said that for the first time in the 30 years since the launch of the North Tipperary Hospice In Home Care Movement, they were facing an unprecedented challenge to raise the €400,000 required annually to fund the various services they provide on a free and confidential basis to help and support cancer patients and their families.

“This difficult task has, in the past, been made so much easier through the organisation of various fundraising activities by our very generous friends and supporters all over North Tipperary, but the Covid restrictions have made it impossible for those events to take place,” he said.

However, he said that they were confident that the people in the general Nenagh area and beyond will rise to the challenge to help them out by joining in the virtual walk.