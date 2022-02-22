Search

23 Feb 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club's juvenile academy resumes

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

22 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Carrick Davins Juvenile Academy resumes this Thursday, February 24 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and will run every Thursday after.
The club would love to see new members join the academy. All girls and boys aged 4 and over are welcome.
The academy is not only about hurling and football, it is about creating a fun and safe environment for kids to learn, grow and develop their athletic and social abilities.
Registration costs €20 per child, with family options available. Children can be registered on the night or by contacting Antoinette at (085) 8706690 or Daryl at (086) 1257093.
Carrick Davins GAA Club’s centenary committee is organising a Mass to remember deceased club members at the clubhouse this Wednesday, February 23 at 7.30pm.
The club’s lotto jackpot wasn’t won on February 15. Numbers drawn were: 1,4,8,21
One player, Michael Ryan from Dunbane, matched three numbers and won €200.
This week’s jackpot prize was €3,500. You can play online by using Carrick Davins ClubZap or by purchasing at any usual ticket outlets.
The club extends condolences to the Robinson Family, Treacy Park on the passing of Anthony. He was a familiar face around the Davins GAA Club who will be missed by all.
The club also extends condolences to the Doherty family from Carrickbeg on the recent death of Marie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media