Carrick Davins GAA Club's juvenile academy resumes

Carrick Davins Juvenile Academy resumes this Thursday, February 24 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and will run every Thursday after.
The club would love to see new members join the academy. All girls and boys aged 4 and over are welcome.
The academy is not only about hurling and football, it is about creating a fun and safe environment for kids to learn, grow and develop their athletic and social abilities.
Registration costs €20 per child, with family options available. Children can be registered on the night or by contacting Antoinette at (085) 8706690 or Daryl at (086) 1257093.
Carrick Davins GAA Club’s centenary committee is organising a Mass to remember deceased club members at the clubhouse this Wednesday, February 23 at 7.30pm.
The club’s lotto jackpot wasn’t won on February 15. Numbers drawn were: 1,4,8,21
One player, Michael Ryan from Dunbane, matched three numbers and won €200.
This week’s jackpot prize was €3,500. You can play online by using Carrick Davins ClubZap or by purchasing at any usual ticket outlets.
The club extends condolences to the Robinson Family, Treacy Park on the passing of Anthony. He was a familiar face around the Davins GAA Club who will be missed by all.
The club also extends condolences to the Doherty family from Carrickbeg on the recent death of Marie.
