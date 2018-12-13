Late William Kirwan, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, December 4 at Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea of William (Bill, Gaffer) Kirwan, Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois. His remains reposed at his son William’s residence Killadooley, Ballybrophy until removal on Thursday morning for Concelebrated Funeral Mass in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

The late Bill, who was in his 93rd year, was predeceased by his wife Peggy five years ago. He was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law Margaret (R.I.P), his brother V. Rev. Canon Mark (R.I.P) and his sisters Sr. Vera (R.I.P) and Sr. Nell (R.I.P).

He is deeply regretted by his family, Michael, Lawrence, Mark, Martin, Carmel, Maria and William (Jnr), daughters-in-law, Julie, Mary, Angela and Caroline, sons-in-law Willie and Des and his beloved 22 grandchildren and his great-grandson Darragh, his brother John (Donaghmore), his sisters Kathleen (Ryan), Carmel (Power), Norrie (McCaul), nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

He was a very well-known man in the locality, he ran a petrol station for many years, he farmed and his big passion was buying and selling sheep. Bill was involved in many organisations and served on the committees of the GAA club, Borris-in-Ossory and Rushall Coursing Club and the local Fine Gael Branch. He was also very involved in parish affairs and served as a collector at Mass in St. Canice's Church for over fifty years.