Sean Hanrahan, Borris in Ossory

Sadness spread throughout the village of Borris In Ossory and surrounding areas last Monday December 2 with the announcement that the much loved Sean (Seanie) Hanrahan had passed away. Seanie died (unexpectedly) at his residence, Main Street, Borris in Ossory. His remains reposed at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown until removal on Wednesday evening to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory. His Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr. Jackie Robinson PP on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

The late Sean, who was predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret. is deeply regretted by his brothers Jody and Michael, sister Ena (Bowe), aunt Alice (Campion), sisters in law Noreen and Marie, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Seanie was loved and respected in the village and beyond and was a friend to everyone, young and old.

He loved hurling and played with Borris in Ossory for many years. He won a Brady Cup medal with the club in 1972 and he also won two under-16 medals with Laois. His coffin was draped with the red and white flag of Borris in Ossory GAA club and members of the club formed a guard of honour on both days. Seanie was also a very skilful billiards player and won many tournaments with the C. Y. M. S. He spent many nights in the old C. Y. M. S. Hall playing billiards, snooker and a game of cards. Even up to the week of his passing Seanie still enjoyed playing snooker and pool with his friends. As a mark of respect the O’Brien Hall remained closed on Wednesday.

He loved all sports, was a supporter of the local coursing club, often enjoying a day out after the hares with the lads and in his younger days Seanie was involved with the running of Grange United Soccer Club. He was an icon in the village who as Fr. Jackie said “would not hurt a fly”. Seanie will be sadly missed by one and all.

May he rest in peace.