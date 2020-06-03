Anniversary mass for Alan Dunphy, Two Mile Borris

Second Anniversary Mass for Alan Dunphy, late of Two Mile Borris, Tipperary will take place on June 5, 2020.

Due to current restrictions, Alan’s Anniversary Mass will be offered in Our Lady and St. Kevin’s Church, Littleton, Thurles on Sunday, June 7 at 12 Noon.

To view online visit www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Always with us, Always near us, Forever.

The world changes from year to year, and our lives from day to day.

The love and memory we have of you will never pass away.

Loved and Missed every day by all your Family.