Tipperary success at the Dunlop Masters Motor Cycle Championship awards

Two motor cycle drivers from South Tipperary, Trevor Landers from Bansha and Oisin Maher from Cahir, were recently honoured with awards at the Dunlop Masters Championship Awards night held in Clane, County Kildare.

Trevor Landers won the Rider of the Year for 2019 while young Oisin Maher captured the Young Rider of the Year for 2019 accolade.

Both riders excelled in the highly competitive Supersport Cup class this year in the Dunlop Masters series.

Trevor took second in the championship with no less than 11 podium finishes in total while the highly- promising Oisin finished sixth in the championship with nine podium finishes to his name in the cup class and two podium finishes in the Pro Class.

These were outstanding achievements from both Tipperary riders.

