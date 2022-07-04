Leeds midfielder completes Manchester City switch

Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year contract, the Premier League champions have announced.

City agreed a basic fee of £42million with Leeds for the England international last month, with a potential further £3m to be added in bonuses.

Phillips, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, switches to the Etihad Stadium after making 235 appearances for his hometown club over the past eight seasons.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Kalvinphillips on a six-year deal Welcome, Kalvin! #ManCity pic.twitter.com/3fNJthPNIL — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2022

Phillips said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.

“City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about

“City are a world-class club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the club.”

Phillips is City’s fourth new arrival of the summer after the signings of Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Julian Alvarez.

Phillips rose to prominence as Leeds won promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and went on to establish himself in the top flight. He then played a key role for England as they reached the final of Euro 2020 last year.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Kalvin to Manchester City.

“He is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

“We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly.”

The move was also confirmed by Leeds, who thanked Phillips for his long service.

A statement read: “No words can thank Kalvin enough for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him nothing but success in the future.

“Kalvin inspired so many people in the city, not only for what he did on the pitch, but also for the work he did in the local community.

“He will always be a champion in Leeds, remembered for playing his part in getting the club back to where it belongs and will always be welcome at Elland Road.”

Phillips issued a further statement in which he paid tribute to Leeds, particularly managers Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, and the fans.

He described Leeds as “one of the best clubs on Earth” and that playing for them was a dream and a privilege.

He wrote: “I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning one special person – Marcelo. The best manager I have ever come across. He was a man that gave the club life, he gave the players and everyone involved in the club belief that we were good enough to return to the Premier League after 16 years.”

“And now to Jesse, what an unbelievable manager you are, but what an even better person. You came into this club and gave every single player confidence and belief in a very difficult season and that’s what kept us in the league.”

To the supporters, he added: “I hope you guys understand my decision and will accept that I only want to chase my dreams and test myself against and with the best teams and best players on the planet.

“As a young kid I had so many dreams and still do… but playing for you was the one I will never forget. You are the best fans in the world.”

Leeds later announced the arrival of midfielder Darko Gyabi from City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.