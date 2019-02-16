Next Munster property auction takes place on February 28

The Munster Property Auction are now taking entries for their first public auction of the year which will be held on February 28 in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

Before any property comes to the market, the auction team will agree a minimum reserve figure - giving the property owner total control over their minimum walkaway figure. Bidding can also continue past the reserve price until the highest bidder has secured the property.

Mount Bruis, Tipperary Town

Offered at bids over €129,000 in partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers

We are delighted to welcome onto the market this superb 5 bed residence with converted attic space (2 of the 5 bedrooms located upstairs). This property offers stunning countryside living with the added benefit of Tipperary Town and all its amenities being only 6km away.

Commercial Yard & Depot, Abbey Street, Cahir, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €80,000 in partnership with Caplice Auctioneers.

This is a well located commercial yard and workshop in the heart of Cahir. The property has two separate commercial operations presently. Morris Oil are accommodated in a potable office unit near the main gate access to the site, while Abbeyside Motors do business from a workshop unit to the rear. Tenants not affected.

Station House, Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €90,000 in partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers.

This is a fine period 'station house' residence located at the Limerick Junction, Tipperary. Limerick Junction is a main rail interchange hub 5km outside of Tipperary Town and 35kim to Limerick City. The property stands on c. 0.4 acres and requires upgrading, will ideal suit someone looking for a DIY project

c. 0.5 Acres, Cullohill, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €10,000 in partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers

This plot of land comprises of c. 0.24 ha / 0.59 ac with road frontage onto R498. The plot had been granted outline planning permission some years ago which has now expired. The plot is located c. 4km from Borrisoleigh and c.20km from Nenagh in North Tipperary.

