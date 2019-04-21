Boost for Thurles property buyers as ‘hidden gem’ in town centre enters the market

A luxury four bedroom residence in the heart of the Cathedral town has entered the property market with a guide price of €400,000.

The property, located at Friar Street, Thurles, is just a short distance from the town's main square, close to an abundance of shops, restaurants and amenities.

Internally the property boasts a spacious greeting hall, sitting room, sun room, kitchen and dining area. Upstairs there are four large bedrooms with one en suite and another separate bathroom.

Presented in pristine condition from top to bottom, this is a fabulous property full of character and charm offering generously proportioned accommodation throughout.

The grounds include a gated entrance with paved driveway and magnificent private walled south facing garden with decking and patio area.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire such a fine luxurious detached residence offering tremendous privacy and comfort in the centre of town.

The property was once home to the Coady family who played a prominent part in developing the commercial life of Thurles town. Coady's Bakery was located in Friar Street in the area where Baker Street is today.

Thurles is centrally located between all major cities, and only a six minute drive to the motorway at Two Mile Borris or Horse and Jockey where Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Kilkenny and Galway are all within 1 ½ hours or less.

For Sale by Private Treaty. Contact P.J. Broderick and Co on (0504) 22811.