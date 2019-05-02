Desirable residential holding in Two Mile Borris / Littleton area comes onto the market

An extremely desirable, residential holding in the Two-Mile-Borris/ Littleton area is due to be auctioned on Friday, May 24.

Auctioneers, Thomas V. Ryan will be handling the sale of the property which incorporates a farmhouse and outbuildings on 42 st. acres approximately of top class lands.

The farm enjoys access/ frontage onto 3 roads most notably extensive frontage on to the R639 (old Dublin/ Cork Road).

Lots

It will be offered for sale in the following format:

Lot 1) The residential element includes a farmhouse (in need of repair) and outbuildings on 1.4 st. acres approx. Residential accommodation includes: entrance, kitchen, back kitchen, living room, bathroom, back entrance and 3 bedrooms.

Lot 2) 11¼ st. acres approx. which are mostly in grass. It has frontage on to the R639 and access on to an adjoining rural road.

Lot 3) 9 st. acres approx. with frontage on to R639. This ground has most recently been used for tillage purposes.

Lot 4) 20½ st. acres approx. with significant frontage on to two roads including R639. This ground has also most recently been used for tillage purposes.

Lot 5) The entire.

Thomas V. Ryan can be contacted on 0504 26846 for maps and further details.

The auction is scheduled for 2pm on Friday, May 24, at the Horse & Jockey Hotel.