Charming, cosy and compact home in Pouldine, Horse & Jockey

P.J. Broderick brings a charming, cosy and compact three bed residence to market.

The house is situated on c. 0.5 acres, close to Pouldine National School, close to the M8 (main Cork/Dublin motorway) and within three miles of Thurles Town.

Accommodation includes hall, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, family bathroom and utility room.

The house was renovated and extended to a very high standard in recent years. A double gate entrance leads to a spacious site with tarmacadam driveway and mature gardens.

