PROPERTY
Charming, cosy and compact home in Pouldine, Horse & Jockey
Kitchen at the home in Pouldine
P.J. Broderick brings a charming, cosy and compact three bed residence to market.
The house is situated on c. 0.5 acres, close to Pouldine National School, close to the M8 (main Cork/Dublin motorway) and within three miles of Thurles Town.
Accommodation includes hall, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, family bathroom and utility room.
The house was renovated and extended to a very high standard in recent years. A double gate entrance leads to a spacious site with tarmacadam driveway and mature gardens.
Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all this wonderful property has to offer.
For more information please contact P.J. Broderick, 51/52 Liberty Square, Thurles. Tel: 0504-22811
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on