Period residence in Templetouhy enters Tipperary property market

A six bedroom period residence close to Templetouhy village in County Tipperary has come on the market with an asking price of €395,000.

The property, which dates back to 1912, is set on a one acre site on secluded mature grounds with gated entrance and tree lined driveway on approach.

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, living room, music room, office, cloak room, kitchen, utility and shower room.

Upstairs there are six large bedrooms, hot-press and family bathroom off the spacious landing. All bedrooms are generously sized, complete with carpet coverings and fitted wardrobes.

This georgian house retains many of original finishes including wooden shutters to all windows, high ceilings, cove corniced ceilings with picture rail detail, solid wood floors and large marble fireplaces feature in both the dining and sitting rooms.

Services at the property include oil fired central heating, security alarm system and connected to all mains services.

The large site benefits from mature lawns and the grounds are complete with a large private courtyard accessed from double doors suitable for vehicular access, adjoining outbuildings, a garage, paved BBQ area and large decking for alfresco dining.

The property is conveniently positioned on the fringe of Templetuohy village within minutes’ walk of all local amenities and services including shops, pubs, church and a primary school.

The property is just a short drive to neighbouring towns, Templemore (7Km) and Thurles (14Km), with access to major routes M8 Dublin/Cork Motorway at Urlingford (15Km drive).

Asking price: €395,000.

For Sale by Private Treaty. Viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only with sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson.