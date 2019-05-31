Magnificant bungalow for sale at Oakdale, Templemore, Co Tipperary

Pictured above lounge at Oakdale, Templemore

Pictured above a bedroom at Oakdale, Templemore

€230,000 is the guide price, for this magnificant bungalow, at Oakdale, Templemore, which has come onto the market.

The property is tremendously spacious with generous lawns and garden.

It is ideal as a family home and suitable for retirement or investment.

The property is only a 5 minute stroll to the town centre and is a 15 minute walk to the Garda College - and the hugely important railway station where the journey time to Dublin is just one hour. Why not commute??

P.J. Broderick tells us that he is puzzled as to why more people are not choosing to set up home in Templemore and Thurles with the Dublin/Cork line a God send to avoid the road congestion and frustration with driving.

House prices are reasonable with most 3 and 4 bed homes in very good residential locations selling for more realistic and affordable prices than a one bed apartment in Dublin.

We have, he says, a better quality of life, excellent schools, fantastic sporting facilities in a pleasant and secure environment.

All in all, for young and old P.J. Broderick strongly advices house-hunters to look at the excellent value on offer in Templemore and Thurles. For a complete listing of the excellent properties on offer contact P.J. Broderick and Co., Liberty Square, Thurles, telephone o504-22811.