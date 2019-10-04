Town centre pub on Tipperary market for €250,000

An "outstanding" bar and lounge is on the market in County Tipperary.

The Punters Rest on Church Street, Cahir, is valued at €250,000.

According to Daft.ie, the property is in "excellent condition" and has an "outstanding trading history" (figures available to interested viewers).

The bar and lounge are easily managed and exceptionally well decorated. Off this are the toilets, store and cold room. On the first floor is a sitting room, kitchen/dining room and bathroom, and on second floor there are three bedrooms. This is an outstanding opportunity to purchase a licensed premises with a strong trading history.

