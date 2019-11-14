Beautiful family home in Nenagh’s most sought after development

REA Eoin Dillon is excited to bring to market this rare opportunity to purchase a home of this calibre in Nenagh’s most sought after development. This property is stylishly decorated throughout with first class finishes and modern décor.



The accommodation is generous and comprises bright and spacious entrance hall with a semi solid timber floor and stairs leading to the first floor, the sitting room is situated on the right featuring a fireplace, large bay window and semi solid timber flooring. The kitchen/dining/family room is located to the rear of the property and has built in kitchen units, semi solid timber flooring and sliding doors leading an outside decking area in the rear garden. Also on the ground floor is a utility room and separate W.C.



The first floor comprises four bedrooms (1 en-suite), family bathroom and hot press. Three bedrooms have carpet flooring.

The property has the benefit of a tarmac driveway and mature lawns to the front and rear of the property.

The property has just been fully refurbished to include repainting, all new floor coverings and blinds and is in turnkey condition. In addition, it has been finished with new modern furniture and accessories and the purchaser has the option of purchasing same for an additional €10,000. Viewing is strongly recommended.

For further details or to arrange a viewing, please contact the team at REA Eoin Dillon on 067-33468, email: info@readillon.ie or see our website: www.readillon.ie