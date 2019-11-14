Munster Property Auction hold their final public auction event of the year

The Munster Property Auction will hold their fifth and final public auction event of the year on Thursday November 28 at 7pm in The Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.

Recent years have shown that the months of November and December are particularly strong in terms of property sales, both for residential and commercial property. The auction team are now working with property owners, as well as buyers, who are keen to have a sale achieved between now and Christmas.

The company are already taking entries for their 2020 online and public auctions and Patrick Convey from The Munster Auction team noted “with the steady demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market property and we have thousands of registered applicants looking to buy. We are keen to speak to property owners and can arrange a free valuation to assess the market value for the property.” The Munster Property Auction do not charge any upfront costs into the auction and take on board all marketing and entry fees – so the property owner has no costs unless the property is successfully sold.

Featured properties

Some properties of note on www.munsterproperty

auction.ie are:

2 Creamery View, Dromina, Charleville, P56TD36

Offered at bids in excess of €140,000 in partnership with Liam Mullins & Associates.

A spacious 5 bedroom detached dormer for sale in the village of Dromina within walking distance of the local amenities including shops, primary school and GAA pitch.

44 Ballyhooly Road, Montenotte, Cork

Offered at bids in excess of €150,000 in partnership with Property Partners Matt Fallon.

This property represents a superb investment opportunity. Located in this much sought after area of Cork city and set in a cul-de-sac of well maintained properties, this property offers: 3 sizeable bedrooms serviced by 2 bathrooms, 1 en suite and 1 guest bathroom.

Former Daybreak Convenience Store, Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford City

Offered at bids in excess of €105,000 in partnership with Barry & John Murphy Auctioneers.

A former Daybreak Convenience Store in Abbey Park is conveniently situated at the entrance to Abbey Lawn which is directly opposite Ross Abbey Shopping Centre which hosts Mr Price, and within walking distance of all Ferrybank amenities. Waterford city centre is circa 4km from the property and there is a bus service operating daily nearby. This unit is circa 1,900sq ft and was previously occupied by a convenience store.

Ballyellinan, Askeaton, Co. Limerick

A spacious and beautifully appointed, 4 bed residence which is situated on a landscaped site of approx. 0.80 acre in the picturesque townland of Ballyellinan, Askeaton. The house benefits from a number of recent upgrades including completely refurbished bathrooms with new fittings & tiling. New electrical sockets switches & LED lighting have also been fitted in the house as well as new radiators which can be heated by either the 20kw solid fuel stove in the living room or the oil fired central heating.

10 Apartments, Firies Village, Firies, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Offered at bids in excess of €315,000 in partnership with William Hennigan Auctioneer.

Excellent opportunity to purchase a x10 2 bedroom apartment development requiring completion in the popular Firies Village just 5km from Kerry Airport / Farranfore train station and just 10 minutes drive to Killarney and Tralee. The apartments are substantially constructed requiring internal fit out. An ideal addition for a pension fund investment with potential for excellent rental returns.



Contact The Munster Property Auction on 021 234 9696 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.connachtpropertyauction.ie.

Next Public Auction: Thursday, November 28, The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork at 7pm. Registration is at 6.30pm.