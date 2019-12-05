House contents for auction this weekend with Matthews Auctioneers

Untouched since 1913 an entire Dublin house contents has been removed to the salesroom of Matthews Auctioneers in Oldcastle to be sold this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, amongst nine hundred lots of antiques gathered from various vendors nationwide.

17 Claude Road in Drumcondra had recently been sold by the descendants of the original occupants and the property, due for refurbishment and remodelling, needed to be cleared promply.

"A time capsule and rarity," states the auctioneer Damien Matthews, "and I'm certainly seeing less of them these days, with all the developing that has, and is, going on in Dublin these days!"

The auction will commence at 2pm sharp each day in Oldcastle and all lots will be on public view from this Thursday 11am, December 5 .

Other sale entries, gathered from many vendors nationwide, include; jewellery, gilt overmantles and mirrors, silver, porcelain, some large fine old rugs, oil paintings & watercolours, etc.

The catalogue for this interesting sale can also be viewed on the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauctionrooms.com