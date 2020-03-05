Local agent reporting a good level of interest in Thurles development site

Since it’s launch in mid-December 2019, local agents Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have reported a high level of interest in a prime 1.5 acre development site, located on Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Speaking on the property, Jonathan Gleeson said “we are delighted with the level of feedback we have received on this site from builders and developers alike, showing renewed confidence in our town to build much needed new housing, and going some distance to addressing the ongoing lack of supply and choice for prospective purchasers.”

The site comprises an important land holding of c. 1.5 acres, with excellent potential for development, especially given it's central location (just beside Aldi on Kickham St), and the current zoning of "New Residential" under the current Thurles & Environs Development Plan. The site is subject of Folio TY62907F with all mains services available.

Located just 750m from the centre of Thurles, the site is ideally suited to a small housing development, with all local shops, services, schools and amenities within walking distance, while the M8 at Two-Mile Borris or Horse & Jockey is easily accessed.

Further information / maps can be requested directly from Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles – (0504) 22997.