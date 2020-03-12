Traditional Tipperary cottage presents a rare opportunity in this modern day and age

Broderick’s are offering this delightful authentic homestead for sale which presents a rare opportunity in this modern day and age. The traditional 18th century thatched cottage is situated in Ballycahill, Thurles.



This exquisite property has been expertly restored, modernised and extended whilst retaining many of it’s original features without losing any of it’s character and charm.

The house is now spacious, bright and cosy with a large rear garden and a fine garage/store. The property enjoys a special homely atmosphere making it an ideal retirement/holiday home.



It is situated right in the heart of Ballycahill village within easy reach of the historic village of Holycross and just a short drive from the towns of Cashel and Thurles.

The village is one and a half hours to Dublin and Cork with Shannon Airport approximately 75 minutes away.

A local school, church, pub and sportsgrounds all combine to make Ballycahill a most pleasant place in which to reside.

For viewing and all other details contact P.J. Broderick & Co on 0504 22811.