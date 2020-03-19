Unique Horse and Jockey residential holding for sale

Standing on 28 acres for sale by private treaty, is “Castlemeadows” Grallagh, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

It is located just 11/2 miles from Horse and Jockey Hotel and the M8 Motorway and is situated in a very rural setting, approached by means of a private avenue.



All the lands are in permanent pasture and surround the dwelling and out-offices which include, haybarn, stables, 8 modern and well designed loose boxes, machinery shed and a selection of other useful out offices.

The main house is superbly arranged and the old stone cottage is a revelation. The orchard has an array of exotic fruit trees. All in all this property has so much potential and is only on the market due to the ill-health of the owner. Inspection invited.

Further details on request from P.J. Broderick and Co., Liberty Square, Thurles, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Phone: (0504) 22811.