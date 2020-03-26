Excellent development opportunity at Kavanagh Place, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Broderick’s are expecting strong interest from developers in respect of a site at Kavanagh Place, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, where there is the opportunity to provide much needed accommodation in the town, especially for our elderly population.

The space on offer creates the possibility to build a number of compact bungalow style homes within a few minutes walk of all amenities.

Kavanagh Place is in an excellent location, possibly the best development site on the market at the moment. It is close to the town centre, beside the Garda station, Thurles shopping centre, the Post Office and Thurles Cathedral.

All further details on request from P.J. Broderick and Co., Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 X634.

Phone: (0504) 22811

Web: www.pjbroderick.ie

Yard would make an ideal site for retirement houses and apartments

The site is secluded and private yet central to the town