No expense spared in restoration of beautiful home in Thurles, Co Tipperary

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are currently offering this fully renovated, 4-bed detached residence, situated in a central location on Mitchel Street, just 600m from Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.



Formerly known as the Swiss Cottage, this property has recently undergone a complete restoration, with no expense spared and plenty of modern design and specification evident throughout. With a new extension, accommodation now extends to over 1,500 sq.ft and includes a large entrance hall, open plan kitchen / dining / livingroom, 2 no. bedrooms, utility and shower-room / W.C. on the ground floor. Upstairs contains a further 2 no. bedrooms and bathroom. To the exterior, there is a maintenance free patio to the front and side with off-street parking for 2 cars, and a further pedestrian access gate from Ikerrin Road.

This house now offers spacious and modern accommodation throughout, with modern electric heating panels in each room, new windows and doors throughout, new kitchen, bathrooms, and a high degree of insulation will ensure it will make a comfortable, warm home for any new owner.

Viewings are highly recommended and strictly by appointment only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie