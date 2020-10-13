Stunning castle in Tipperary hits the market for €1.5 million

A charming historic Irish castle dating from the 1600's has hit the property market in Tipperary with a cool €1.5 million price tag.

Located at the foot of the Devil's Bit mountain, Killoskehane Castle near Borrisoleigh is located in the most beautiful and tranquil surroundings nestled on a 15 acre holding. The house was once the seat of the Willington Family.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a large hallway with elaborate wood panelling and floors, leading to a drawing room with fine wood panelling, an historic fireplace and French windows to the gardens.

The home also features an extensive dining room, fully fitted kitchen, a games room with a feature fireplace and assorted service rooms.

First floor accommodation includes a gallery/studio, lounge, four formal bedrooms, three bathrooms while the second floor comprises a further five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Externally the property offers charming gardens to the rear and fore, a barbeque area, outbuildings, paddocks.

The property consists of approx. 15 acres of paddocks and gardens, with outhouses and a Gatelodge. The €1.5 million price also includes the bulk of the furniture.

