Impressive and deceptively spacious property in Piercetown, Thurles

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have recently listed this property in Piercetown to the market. A most impressive and deceptively spacious, extended 4-bed detached property, located in the pleasant and peaceful rural area of Piercetown, just 6km from Thurles Town.



Situated on a generous site of c.0.59 acres (0.24ha) with extensive lawns, this is an ideal family home, with ample scope for outdoor recreation. Internally, accommodation extends to over 1,400 sq.ft. and comprises entrance porch, sitting room, dining room, large modern kitchen, utility and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs contains 4 no. bedrooms and W.C.

There is a detached shed to the rear which also houses the oil-fired boiler and central heating / hot water is also available via a large back-boiler Solid-Fuel stove in the Sittingroom. There are double-glazed windows throughout and services connected include private well and septic tank.

This property presents in immaculate, ‘turn-key’ condition throughout and offers an ideal opportunity for those seeking a quality residence in a quiet peaceful locality, yet with close proximity to local shops, services, and amenities the nearby town of Thurles provides. The M8 Dublin Motorway is also easily accessible via Two-Mile Borris, just 6km from the property.

The virtual tour / actual viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie