Stunning detached family home enters property market in Tipperary

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have recently listed "Ashfield" on the market, a stunning 4 / 5 Bed detached family residence, situated on beautiful landscaped grounds, and located in a most pleasant rural area at Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

This exquisite property is a rare opportunity to come to the market at present with supply of housing at an all-time low nationwide. No expense was spared in the construction of this modern house with many quality features throughout both internally, externally and throughout the site.

Accommodation extends to 2,056 Sq.Ft (191 sq.m) and includes an Entrance Porch, Entrance Hall, Kitchen, Dining room, Sitting room, 2 no. Bedrooms (one currently in use as an Office), Bathroom and Utility on the Ground Floor. Upstairs contains a large Master Bedroom with Ensuite and Walk-in Wardrobe), 2 no. further Bedrooms and a Bathroom.

Externally there is a detached Garage / Workshop (with loft) to the side and this has a footprint of 560 Sq.Ft (52 sq.m). The grounds are meticulously landscaped with extensive lawn areas, attractive shrubs / flowerbeds, a Mac-Crete driveway and feature cut-stone pergola to the rear, ideal for al-fresco dining.

An impressive entrance greets you on arrival with mature copper-beech hedgerows to the road front.

Internally the property is well designed with spacious rooms throughout and a high quality fit-out. Central Heating is provided by an Oil-Fired system, assisted by a solid-fuel back boiler stove and hot-water by solar heating panels.

This property is ideal for any family looking to relocate to the countryside while having excellent access to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway, just 1.5km away.

There is also fibre broadband available at this location with a recent Speedtest showing a download speed of 140 Mbps and an upload of 29 Mbps, which is quite sufficient for remote working.

The Virtual Tour is available by request through Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie