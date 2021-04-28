Superbly located residential farm of C.25 acres conveniently located near Cashel



Price's-Lot, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Detached Residence

Price for sale: €550,000



For Sale by Private Treaty



REA Stokes & Quirke are delighted to present this superbly located residential farm of C.25 acres conveniently located on the outskirts of the historic town of Cashel.

This beautifully presented holding has the benefit of a deceptively spacious well appointed 3 bed residence, an American style Barn with a useful array of outbuildings. The lands are of excellent quality free draining in permanent pasture and are laid out in six well fenced fields and are suitable for any farming purpose the lands have the benefit of a good internal farm roadway with mature hedge groves and are nicely fenced & maintained.

Entrance Porch, Parquet flooring, large window overlooking front gardens, Door to Dining Room (3.60m x 4.70m 11.81ft x 15.42ft) Tiled floor, oil fill Stanley Range, built in units , Arch way to Kitchen (4.00m x 2.70m 13.12ft x 8.86ft) Well appointed kitchen with built-in units at eye and floor level, tiled floor, Door to, Utility Room (2.90m x 1.50m 9.51ft x 4.92ft) Tiled floor, plumbed for washing machine dryer. Door to enclosed landscaped back garden, Door to Downstairs WC ( ) Wc, whb Sitting Room (4.00m x 4.70m 13.12ft x 15.42ft) Fitted carpet, stone surround fireplace with oil fired insert stove with built in bookcases, large window facing front garden Bathroom (1.70m x 3.00m 5.58ft x 9.84ft) Wc, whb, shower, tiled floor Bedroom 1 (4.00m x 2.70m 13.12ft x 8.86ft) Laminate floor Landing ( ) Staircase and landing, carpeted with hotpress First Floor ( ) Bedroom 2 (3.60m x 4.70m 11.81ft x 15.42ft) Built in wardrobes, carpeted Bedroom 3 (2.30m x 3.50m 7.55ft x 11.48ft) Carpeted with built in units Main Bathroom (4.00m x 2.50m 13.12ft x 8.20ft) Laminate flooring, Wc, whb, bath.

External Farm Buildings Briefly comprise of a Modern American Style Barn of (12.80m x 12.40m 41.99ft x 40.68ft) This American Style Barn provides for: 7 Stables which comprise 3 large foaling boxes, 4 x 4.4m with automatic water feeders and 4 single stables 2.8m x 4m with automatic water feeders.

A Detached stone Built Garage, with work shop - a Two span hay-barn with Lean-to.

The lands are of excellent quality free draining in permanent pasture and are laid out in six well fenced fields and are suitable for any farming purpose the lands have the benefit of a good internal farm roadway with mature hedge groves and are nicely fenced & maintained. DIRECTIONS: The property is located Circa one mile out the Rosegreen/Clonmel Road R688 out of Cashel on the RHS with a For Sale sign thereon at Eircode E25-C981.



Property Features

Residential farm of C.25 Acres in convenient location

3 bed 3 bathroom residence

Excellent quality free draining lands

Useful array of outbuildings including a Modern American Style barn

A Nice array of useful farm buildings which briefly comprises of the following: An American style Barn , a two Span Roll Top Barn with leanto thereof

Mains water , ESB, Septic Tank with good broadband available in the area