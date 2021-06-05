Centrally located prime retail pitch in Clonmel town centre, for sale/to let

Retails units at 14-15 O'Connell Street, Clonmel.
14-15 O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Asking Price: Price On Application
Retail Units 157 m² / 1690 ft² For Sale/To Let
14-15 O Connell Street is centrally located on the south side of O'Connell Street, the prime retail pitch in Clonmel town centre. Adjacent profile multiple retailers include New Look, Penney's (Primark), Heatons, Elvery's Sports, Shoe Zone, Dunnes Stores, River Island etc.
The subject property comprises the entire self contained commercial property known as 14 and part of 15 O'Connell Street. It is presently in retail use and part storage use at ground floor with ancillary storage accommodation at first, second and basement levels. The upper floor accommodation extends in part overhead the ground floor of the adjoining No. 15 O'Connell Street property which is in separate ownership.
BER: Exempt.
Available Immediately.
Contact:
Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors
32 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
E91W403
T: 052 612 1750
E: info@moynihancurran.com
More News
A trojan effort is being made by many in Ballingarry Tidy Towns but litter remains a major problem. Let's get it sorted once and for all.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.