Centrally located prime retail pitch in Clonmel town centre, for sale/to let

14-15 O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Asking Price: Price On Application



Retail Units 157 m² / 1690 ft² For Sale/To Let



14-15 O Connell Street is centrally located on the south side of O'Connell Street, the prime retail pitch in Clonmel town centre. Adjacent profile multiple retailers include New Look, Penney's (Primark), Heatons, Elvery's Sports, Shoe Zone, Dunnes Stores, River Island etc.

The subject property comprises the entire self contained commercial property known as 14 and part of 15 O'Connell Street. It is presently in retail use and part storage use at ground floor with ancillary storage accommodation at first, second and basement levels. The upper floor accommodation extends in part overhead the ground floor of the adjoining No. 15 O'Connell Street property which is in separate ownership.

BER: Exempt.

Available Immediately.

Contact:

Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors

32 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

E91W403

T: 052 612 1750

E: info@moynihancurran.com