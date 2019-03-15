News from Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal

Tuesday, March 5 saw Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré take part in the Munster School's indoor athletics meeting in Nenagh.

A committed team of athletes, ranging from minor to senior, competed alongside teams from all over Munster in the cauldron that is the Nenagh Olympic indoor track.

A number of athletes recorded close to personal best times or distances while junior competitor Alannah Dunford recorded an outstanding personal best time in her 60m sprint.

Extraordinary commitment and endeavour was shown by each competitor, but support from teammates, teachers and family members was unfortunately not enough to garner silverware on the day.

Many of our athletes came very close. Junior athlete Rugi Havatitye comfortably won his 600m race and the junior girls 4 x 200m relay team of Khya Lynch, Alannah Dunford, Lucy Lee and Mollie Dooley won their heat by 30 metres or more but were very unfortunate to lose out on medals on the clock by the narrowest of margins.

The drive and determination of all team members on the day bodes well for the beginning of the outdoor season.

The team were: Leigh Loughnane, Rugi Havatitye, Killian Bergin, Michael Fitzgerald, Christopher Moloney, Khya Lynch, Alannah Dunford, Lucy Lee, Mollie Dooley, Shauna Egan, Leah Moloney, Kyle Dooley, John Donovan, Hayden Keeshan, Adam Dooley and both Lee Dorans.

Business students excel

Cian Mc Loughlin and Rory Hogan received the prestigious Kemmy Business Studies award from professor Philip O'Regan, in University of Limerick on Wednesday evening.

This award is given only to a small number of students who achieve an A grade in their junior certificate business studies paper. Well done to both students, their hard work and dedication over the past three years has paid off. Well done to their teacher Ms Rice.

Trip to Templemore

The fifth and sixth year LCA students travelled to Templemore on Wednesday March 6. There were over 20 exhibitors on the day from a number of colleges and career areas. The students got to experience and participate in some classes that are offered by Templemore college. These included creative media studies, tourism and heritage, hairdressing, beauty therapy and security studies. This visit was also in support of the students upcoming task in the area of career investigation. They were accompanied by Mr O’Brien and Fr. Lorcan.

Bunratty trip

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré junior cert music students recently visited Bunratty Castle and folk park for a very informative and interesting workshop in connection with the new junior cycle for music. A great day was had by all topped off by a performance in the great hall of the Castle. They were accompanied by their teachers Mr Maher and Mrs Murray.